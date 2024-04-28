Kate Middleton, Prince William's 13th wedding anniversary plans laid bare amid cancer battle

Prince William and Kate Middleton will mark their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday, April 29 as the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment.



A royal expert has claimed that the future king and queen will mark the special occasion “very differently” this year amid Kate's cancer battle.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “They will undoubtedly be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary privately.

“This year will be very different from previous years as Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after recovering from abdominal surgery.”

He went on saying: “This is clearly a marriage of like minds as the years have shown.

“They are focused on parenthood with its ups and downs and ensuring their children grow up in as normal a way as possible.”

“The princess has appealed for time, space and privacy at this difficult time and there is unlikely to be a public commemoration of any kind,” the royal expert added.

According to GB News, on their 10th wedding anniversary, Kate and William had shared a delightful family video, last year it was a happy photograph of them riding bicycles together.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children--Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis –together.