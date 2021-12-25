 
Saturday Dec 25 2021
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates homeless veterans with donation of 25 tiny homes

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Renowned actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has rung in the festive season with a donation of almost 25 tiny homes for homeless veterans ahead of Christmas.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor donated almost $250,000 for Los Angeles’ homeless community as an early Christmas gift.

He even shared a sneak peek of the progress over on his personal Twitter page and it contained a collection of photographs that showcased the excitement Schwarzenegger felt during the course of e entire process.

It also contained a caption that read, "Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.

