Sunday Dec 26 2021
Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Queen gave small nod to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Christmas speech

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud left tensions strained with the royal family, the Queen still gave a small nod to them in her Christmas speech.

In her festive address the monarch had paid tribute to Prince Charles, Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Furthermore, she also paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, without whom she is spending her first Christmas with.

However, there was no direct mention of Prince Harry or Meghan Markle but the Queen’s address ensured that things are not so sour between them as she mentioned the couple’s daughter Lilibet when paying tribute to her four new great-grandchildren.

Among them included August, Sienna, Lucas and Lilibet. 

