 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Americans celebrate Meghan Markle's victory as UK newspaper prints front page notice

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Americans celebrate Meghan Markles victory as UK newspaper prints front page notice

British newspaper The Mail on Sunday have accepted defeat and printed a front page notice following Meghan, Duchess of Sussex winning her legal case against the paper in May for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement. A large payout will follow in due course.

The Mail on Sunday published the court-ordered short report it was required to print following Duchess Meghan’s High Court win in May. 

Americans celebrate Meghan Markles victory as UK newspaper prints front page notice

According to a royal correspondent, In his judgement summary, judge Lord Justice Warby dictated the exact wording and font size to be used.

#MeghanMarkleWon started tending on Twitter in the US after the notice was print by the newspaper.

Americans celebrate Meghan Markles victory as UK newspaper prints front page notice

Meghan fans shared screenshots of the paper's notice titled "The Duchess of Sussex".


More From Entertainment:

Pic: Rihanna recalls her childhood days on Christmas 2021

Pic: Rihanna recalls her childhood days on Christmas 2021
Did Dua Lipa just confirm her split from Anwar Hadid?

Did Dua Lipa just confirm her split from Anwar Hadid?

Harnaaz Sandhu eyeing DC’s Catwoman role following viral ‘meow’

Harnaaz Sandhu eyeing DC’s Catwoman role following viral ‘meow’
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time
Dua Lipa turns into lifestyle mentor amid relationship break with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa turns into lifestyle mentor amid relationship break with Anwar Hadid
Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic

Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic
Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?

Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess
Queen enjoys spotting mistakes in historic TV shows

Queen enjoys spotting mistakes in historic TV shows

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker‘s Sweet 16

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker‘s Sweet 16
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, still cries to THIS book

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, still cries to THIS book

Latest

view all