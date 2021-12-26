Americans celebrate Meghan Markle's victory as UK newspaper prints front page notice

British newspaper The Mail on Sunday have accepted defeat and printed a front page notice following Meghan, Duchess of Sussex winning her legal case against the paper in May for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement. A large payout will follow in due course.



The Mail on Sunday published the court-ordered short report it was required to print following Duchess Meghan’s High Court win in May.

According to a royal correspondent, In his judgement summary, judge Lord Justice Warby dictated the exact wording and font size to be used.



#MeghanMarkleWon started tending on Twitter in the US after the notice was print by the newspaper.

Meghan fans shared screenshots of the paper's notice titled "The Duchess of Sussex".



