What are the most downloaded apps of 2021?

Social media continued to have a larger-than-life influence over people's app use patterns this year so it's no surprise that the most downloaded apps in 2021 largely comprised social media apps.

According to statistics shared by Appfigures, TikTok came in at number 1, with more than 586 million new subscribers downloading the app this year.

Instagram was not far behind with 566 million downloads.

Meta apps Facebook and WhatsApp came in at number 3 and 4, with 474 million and 444 million downloads, respectively.

Telegram added 365 million new users to its subscriber base, fueled in part by controversy surrounding WhatsApp's privacy.

Snapchat, Messenger, Zoom, Capcut and Google Meet finished the top 10 downloads list.


