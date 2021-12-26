 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘pencil weekly sit-downs’ to talk of their feelings

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s busy schedules have reportedly left the couple no choice but to “pencil in weekly sit-downs to talk about their feelings.”

This news has been brought to light by sources close to OK! Magazine and according to their claim, despite the fact that "they’re still at the stage where they can hardly keep their hands off each other, but it’s not just chemistry.”

At times when the couple is split across the globe, JLo makes sure to spice things up with candid selfies and late night shenanigans.

When it comes to Ben’s part of the deal, he "has been working out at the crack of dawn and has totally cleaned up his diet to match hers. Ben’s happy to do it, but it wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for Jen."

At the same time though, they have some major relationship rules, "Right from the start, they agreed to be super open with each other, so they actually pencil in weekly sit-down sessions to talk about their feelings."

While, "Their friends think it’s all a bit over the top, but Ben and Jen are so grateful to be getting this second chance. They’re not taking anything for granted!"

