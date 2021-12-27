 
sports
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Pakistani T20 spin maestro Shadab Khan (Left) and Australia’s spin sensation Lloyd Pope (Right). Photo: File
Pakistani T20 spin maestro Shadab Khan (Left) and Australia’s spin sensation Lloyd Pope (Right). Photo: File
  • Lloyd Pope says that he is excited to learn from Shadab Khan.
  • Shadab was listed as an X-factor substitute in the match against the Sydney Thunder.
  • Australian Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers has signed Shadab Khan for the eleventh edition of the league.

Australia’s spin sensation Lloyd Pope is excited to pick the brain of fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who has emerged as the Sydney Sixers' ace in their pursuit of a third consecutive Big Bash League title, sources reported on Monday.

Shadab was listed as an X-factor substitute in the match against the Sydney Thunder, with the Sixers hopeful that the Pakistani star's COVID-19 test result would come back in time for him to begin playing, local media reported.

Related items

"It's incredibly thrilling for us to add another international player to our squad," Pope said.

Pope said that he had a brief conversation with Shadab from a distance of two metres while the Pakistani spinner wore a mask.

"I'm excited to pick his brain and see what he has to offer. He has extensive international experience and, particularly as a leggie, he will bring a great deal to the table. I'm keen on spending time with him," Pope said.

Earlier, Australian Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers had announced the signing of Pakistan all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan for the eleventh edition of the league.

Sydney Sixers took to Twitter to announce the signing of the Pakistani star spinner, who has also performed well with the bat for Pakistan recently.

"We've signed Pakistani star spinner Shadab Khan for the remainder of #BBL11," tweeted Sydney Sixers.


More From Sports:

England bounce back from COVID-19 setback to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith

England bounce back from COVID-19 setback to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith
Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'

Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'
England given all-clear to play Ashes Test despite multiple COVID-19 cases hitting camp

England given all-clear to play Ashes Test despite multiple COVID-19 cases hitting camp
'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour

'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour
WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting

WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting
'Well done boys': Babar Azam lauds U19 squad for victory against India in Asia Cup

'Well done boys': Babar Azam lauds U19 squad for victory against India in Asia Cup
U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India

U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India
Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away

Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away
Shoaib Malik tells fans how he wakes up Sania Mirza after 11 years of marriage

Shoaib Malik tells fans how he wakes up Sania Mirza after 11 years of marriage
U19 Asia Cup: Zeeshan Zameer successfully executes 'plan' against India

U19 Asia Cup: Zeeshan Zameer successfully executes 'plan' against India
U-19 Asia Cup: Shehzad, Zameer's heroics lead Pakistan to victory against India

U-19 Asia Cup: Shehzad, Zameer's heroics lead Pakistan to victory against India
WATCH: Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video

WATCH: Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video

Latest

view all