 
sports
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachiwalas, Shahid Afridi has a special message for you

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Karachiwalas, Shahid Afridi has a special message for you

Former Pakistan captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi has a special message for the people of Karachi: do enjoy the rain but also, stay safe. 

Shahid Afridi is not one to let the rainy weather go to waste. The fiery batsman took to Instagram Monday to post pictures on Instagram in which he can be seen enjoying the weather. 

In one of the pictures, Afridi can be seen enjoying the cloudy view with a tea mug in his hand. In another picture, he can be seen driving around the city with his daughter in the car beside him. 

"Karachi walon!!! Weather enjoy karo aur safe raho," he wrote. 

Karachi to receive intermittent rain today: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rains in Karachi later today after morning showers turned the weather cold.

Weather experts said that the thunder cells, present over the coastal belt of Balochistan, were heading towards Karachi.

The PMD had earlier informed that a strong westerly weather system is affecting the country due to which rainfall is taking place in most parts of the country, including Karachi.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz had said that under the system, Karachi will likely receive light rainfall on December 26 and 27.

The PMD official had added that Karachi will remain in the grip of cold weather on December 28 during which the temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius.

