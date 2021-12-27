 
sports
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Transparency International Pakistan receives complaint about PSL broadcasting rights to ARY, PTV

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Pakistan Super Leagues (PSL) logo. — Wikipedia
Pakistan Super League's (PSL) logo. — Wikipedia

  • TIP asks PCB to revoke ARY-PTV's PSL broadcasting rights in case of violation.
  • Action should be taken against officials of PTV, TIP says if consortium's bidding found against PPRA rules.
  • "Why did PTV not bid individually for broadcasting rights of PSL?" TIP wonders.

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to act on a complaint regarding broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to a consortium of ARY and PTV.

In a letter sent to the PCB, TIP said it had received a complaint regarding the rights granted for broadcasting PSL for the years 2022 and 2023 to the ARY-PTV consortium.

The complainant has written to TIP that granting broadcasting rights of PSL 2022 and 2023 to PTV and ARY consortium is a violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), 2004 rules.

The letter states that Geo Super had bid Rs3.74 billion for two years alone, while PTV and ARY consortium had bid Rs 2.1 billion for one year. The complainant wrote if PCB had to approve the bid of the consortium, then it should have been Rs4.2 billion for two years but upon re-bidding, PCB approved the bid of the consortium for 2 years of Rs 4.35 billion.

Meanwhile, Transparency International Pakistan, in the letter to the PCB, expressed surprise that despite the experience of 65 years of sports broadcasting, "why did PTV did not bid individually for broadcasting rights of PSL?"

Moreover, action should be taken against the officials of PTV, it said.

More From Sports:

Sania Mirza rocks trendy outfit at Dubai Expo 2020

Sania Mirza rocks trendy outfit at Dubai Expo 2020
Karachiwalas, Shahid Afridi has a special message for you

Karachiwalas, Shahid Afridi has a special message for you
Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan

Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan
England bounce back from COVID-19 setback to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith

England bounce back from COVID-19 setback to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith
Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'

Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'
England given all-clear to play Ashes Test despite multiple COVID-19 cases hitting camp

England given all-clear to play Ashes Test despite multiple COVID-19 cases hitting camp
'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour

'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour
WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting

WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting
'Well done boys': Babar Azam lauds U19 squad for victory against India in Asia Cup

'Well done boys': Babar Azam lauds U19 squad for victory against India in Asia Cup
U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India

U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India
Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away

Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away
Shoaib Malik tells fans how he wakes up Sania Mirza after 11 years of marriage

Shoaib Malik tells fans how he wakes up Sania Mirza after 11 years of marriage

Latest

view all