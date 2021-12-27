 
sports
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Reuters

Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week

By
Reuters

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 26, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match. — Reuters/File
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 26, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match. — Reuters/File

  • The figure has steadily increased in recent weeks.
  • 90 players and club staff tested positive between Dec 13-19.
  • Premier League postponed 15 games so far due to COVID-19.

A record 103 positive COVID-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week, the league said on Monday following a raft of fixture postponements during the busy festive period.

"The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases," the league said in a statement.

The figure has steadily increased in recent weeks with 42 cases between December 6-12 and 90 testing positive between Dec 13-19.

The Premier League has had 15 games postponed so far due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

Watford, who have had three games called off so far, said they had welcomed back players who were previously isolating but added more had tested positive ahead of Tuesday's home game against West Ham United.

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri said he would have to bring in some Under-23 players as they held their first "normal training session" since Dec. 10.

"It's difficult to say if we are ready (and) 100%. When you meet your players for one training session, it's very difficult to do this," Ranieri told reporters.

"There are some players who didn't make some training sessions... I think these players don't have (what it takes to play) 90 minutes."

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had Tuesday's trip to Arsenal postponed, said they had six confirmed cases in the first team.

"We hope some of those players will be well enough to return for our game against Manchester United on 3rd January," Wolves said in a statement.

"Our operations team have arranged a deep clean of the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground to try to prevent further infection." 

More From Sports:

Transparency International Pakistan receives complaint about PSL broadcasting rights to ARY, PTV

Transparency International Pakistan receives complaint about PSL broadcasting rights to ARY, PTV
Sania Mirza rocks trendy outfit at Dubai Expo 2020

Sania Mirza rocks trendy outfit at Dubai Expo 2020
Karachiwalas, Shahid Afridi has a special message for you

Karachiwalas, Shahid Afridi has a special message for you
Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan

Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan
England bounce back from COVID-19 setback to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith

England bounce back from COVID-19 setback to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith
Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'

Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'
England given all-clear to play Ashes Test despite multiple COVID-19 cases hitting camp

England given all-clear to play Ashes Test despite multiple COVID-19 cases hitting camp
'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour

'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour
WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting

WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting
'Well done boys': Babar Azam lauds U19 squad for victory against India in Asia Cup

'Well done boys': Babar Azam lauds U19 squad for victory against India in Asia Cup
U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India

U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India
Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away

Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away

Latest

view all