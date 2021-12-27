Kanye West buys $4.5m house to ‘stay closer to Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West has reportedly bagged a house worth $4.5 million in an attempt to “stay closer” to Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills.

A source close to the Daily Mail was the one to bring this news to light.

According to their findings, Kanye is reported to have paid $421,000 over the listing price.

This claim has been brought to light shortly after Kim issued a statement to the courts citing a request to be legally declared single.

The document read, "I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."

"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

" [Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."