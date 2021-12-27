 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West buys $4.5m house to ‘stay closer to Kim Kardashian: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Kanye West buys $4.5m house to ‘stay closer to Kim Kardashian: report
Kanye West buys $4.5m house to ‘stay closer to Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West has reportedly bagged a house worth $4.5 million in an attempt to “stay closer” to Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills.

A source close to the Daily Mail was the one to bring this news to light.

According to their findings, Kanye is reported to have paid $421,000 over the listing price.

This claim has been brought to light shortly after Kim issued a statement to the courts citing a request to be legally declared single.

The document read, "I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."

"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

" [Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted." 

More From Entertainment:

Was Brad Pitt 'suicidal' after split from Angelina Jolie?

Was Brad Pitt 'suicidal' after split from Angelina Jolie?
Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up

Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pen note to honor Desmond Tutu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pen note to honor Desmond Tutu
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ kicks off box office opening at $1 Billion

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ kicks off box office opening at $1 Billion
Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day

Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day
Dwayne Johnson surprises mom with new car for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson surprises mom with new car for Christmas
Kate Middleton dubbed as 'asset' for royals

Kate Middleton dubbed as 'asset' for royals

Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience

Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience
'A lot of media attention' expected from Prince Harry's memoir

'A lot of media attention' expected from Prince Harry's memoir

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle
‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release

‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release

Latest

view all