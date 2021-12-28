Prince Harry’s memoir threatens to cause ‘huge amount of hurt’ to royals

The upcoming release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir reportedly threatens to cause a “huge amount of hurt” to the Royal Family.



Royal correspondent Peter Hunt made this claim during his interview with LBC.

There he was quoted saying, “I think there is no way it will because he promised for it [his memoir] to be a truthful account.”

"He clearly has a huge amount of hurt around how his exit from the Royal Family was handled and I think he will detail the breakdown of his relationship with his father.”

"Remember in the Oprah interview, he talked about his father not returning his calls, the breakdown of his relationship with his brother William, and various other details about it."

Before concluding he also claimed, "I think at some point, the institution may reflect on how it could have handled it differently.”