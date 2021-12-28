Gujranwala: Woman 'accidentally' shoots herself while cleaning pistol

— AFP

GUJRANWALA: A woman in Gujranwala has died after she allegedly shot herself while cleaning a pistol, Geo News reported Tuesday citing the police.

The incident took place in Gujranwala's Qila Didar Singh area, police said, adding that the in-laws of the woman claim that she died on the spot when the "accident" took place.

Police said that an investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the woman died accidentally or was killed.

On the other hand, the victim’s parents have disagreed to investigate the incident further by calling it an accidental death.

The body of the victim has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem, police said.