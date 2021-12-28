 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Gujranwala: Woman 'accidentally' shoots herself while cleaning pistol

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

— AFP
— AFP

  • Investigation has been launched whether woman died accidentally or was killed.
  • Victim’s parents have disagreed to investigate the incident further by calling it "accidental death".

GUJRANWALA: A woman in Gujranwala has died after she allegedly shot herself while cleaning a pistol, Geo News reported Tuesday citing the police.

The incident took place in Gujranwala's Qila Didar Singh area, police said, adding that the in-laws of the woman claim that she died on the spot when the "accident" took place. 

Police said that an investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the woman died accidentally or was killed.

On the other hand, the victim’s parents have disagreed to investigate the incident further by calling it an accidental death.

The body of the victim has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem, police said. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's Omicron toll reaches 75

Pakistan's Omicron toll reaches 75
SC orders restoration of park on Tariq Road's Madina mosque land within a week

SC orders restoration of park on Tariq Road's Madina mosque land within a week
Case registered against those who okayed Nasla Tower construction

Case registered against those who okayed Nasla Tower construction
Talking to the TTP: The distinction between enemy and friend

Talking to the TTP: The distinction between enemy and friend
IHC to indict Rana Shamim, co-accused in affidavit case on January 7

IHC to indict Rana Shamim, co-accused in affidavit case on January 7
Coronavirus: Lahore reports first case of Omicron variant

Coronavirus: Lahore reports first case of Omicron variant
Affidavit saga: Rana Shamim says he was 'alone' when recording affidavit

Affidavit saga: Rana Shamim says he was 'alone' when recording affidavit
Opposition shortlists four names for NAB chairman slot

Opposition shortlists four names for NAB chairman slot
PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rules out possibility of any deal with govt

PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rules out possibility of any deal with govt
Latest Karachi weather report: Will it rain again today?

Latest Karachi weather report: Will it rain again today?
PPP workers, journalists pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto through webinar

PPP workers, journalists pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto through webinar
Winter breaks 13-year record in Karachi

Winter breaks 13-year record in Karachi

Latest

view all