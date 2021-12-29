Nasla Tower case: Police form probe team, conduct raids at suspects' houses

A file photo of the Nasla Tower before it was demolished by authorities.

DIG East Muqaddas Haider has formed a five-member committee to hold a transparent probe to determine who was responsible for issuing the construction permits for the illegally built Nasla Tower.

A notification to this effect has also been issued, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The inquiry team is mandated to investigate the case lodged at the Ferozabad police station, the notification said. The FIR lodged has nominated officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other agencies.



The police team will work under SP East Investigation Altaf Hussain, per the notification. Members of the probe team include SP Jamshed Division Farooq Bijarani, DSP Investigation East Zone Yousuf Jamal, SHO Ferozabad Inspector Khushnood and SIO Ferozabad Inspector Nisar Ahmed.

After registering cases against those responsible for Nasla Tower's construction, police have launched a series of raids on the houses of the SBCA officials involved in the case. However, no arrests have been made so far.



According to police officials, the SBCA has provided a list of 30 people responsible for Nasla Tower's construction. Deputy Director SBCA Safdar Magsi's name tops the list. Police could not locate Safdar Magsi during a raid at his house. Former DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka had appointed Safdar Magsi to the Grade 21 position.



The names of Assistant Director SBCA Majid Magsi and the then SBCA deputy director Sarfraz Hussain and others have been included in the probe.

Officials of the Sindhi Muslim Society have not provided names of those involved in the case yet. However, the probe committee is waiting for the society to provide them the list of names soon.