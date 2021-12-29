Watch: Video of tigress attacking dog goes viral

Video goes viral in which tigress could be seen ferociously attacking dog to devour it.

Tourists notice tigress on the prowl before it attacks dog in Ranthambore National Park.

Ranthambore National Park identify the tigress as "Sultana".

RAJASTHAN, INDIA: A shocking video went viral in which a tigress could be seen ferociously attacking a dog in the Ranthambore National Park, India.



Two jeeps filled with tourists were parked on a trail in the park when they spotted a tigress on the prowl.

In the video, the tigress could be seen grabbing the dog in its jaws to devour it, which took everyone by surprise.

The video was filmed by a tourist which went viral on social media as soon as it was uploaded.

The video was also shared by Ranthambore National Park on their official YouTube and they identified the tigress as “Sultana”, adding that the incident took place on December 27 in zone one of the park.