 
sports
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
AFP

New Zealand colossus Taylor calls stumps

By
AFP

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Ross Taylor announces retirement from international cricket. File photo
Ross Taylor announces retirement from international cricket. File photo

  • New Zealand's cricketer Ross Taylor has announced retirement from international cricket. 
  • Says two Test series against Bangladesh will be his last performance in Test whites. 
  • He will leave ODIs format also after the one-day internationals against Australia and the Netherlands in February and March.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand cricket icon Ross Taylor confirmed Thursday he is bowing out of international cricket.

Taylor said the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting on Saturday will be his last in Test whites and he will call stumps on his career after the one-day internationals against Australia and the Netherlands in February and March.

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay in the New Zealand batting order since making his debut in 2006, amassing a plethora of records and achievements, notably the most runs by a New Zealander (18,074) and most appearances (445).

"It's been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have," he said.

"It's been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.

"But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me."

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Taylor would undoubtedly bow out as one of New Zealand's greats.

"Ross has always been a hugely respected member of the side and we're thankful for his contributions to the Black Caps over an incredible career.

"His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism.

"Seeing him hit the winning runs in Southampton to help win our first ICC World title is a moment I will never forget and I'm sure it's the same for many of the fans."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, unavailable for the Bangladesh series while he rehabilitates from an elbow injury, said Taylor had given his all to the New Zealand team over the years.

"He's a world-class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it's been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats," Williamson said.

"We've shared some pretty cool moments together -- most recently the World Test Championship final, which was obviously really special."

Taylor's achievements include most Test runs by a New Zealander (7,584), most ODI runs (8,581) most ODI 100s for New Zealand (21), most 100s in all formats (40), the first player from any country to make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats, and the highest Test score in Australia by a visiting player (290 at Perth 2015).

More From Sports:

Pakistan cricket's chief selector expresses concern over lack of quality spinners

Pakistan cricket's chief selector expresses concern over lack of quality spinners
Daughter of David Warner shows off her batting skills on ground

Daughter of David Warner shows off her batting skills on ground
Ind vs SA: Gritty South Africa stay in the fight versus India

Ind vs SA: Gritty South Africa stay in the fight versus India
Victoria, David Beckham's son Romeo is now richer than his siblings

Victoria, David Beckham's son Romeo is now richer than his siblings
What is close to Shaheen Shah Afridi's heart?

What is close to Shaheen Shah Afridi's heart?
In pictures: Football star Lionel Messi spends quality time with wife, kids in Rosario

In pictures: Football star Lionel Messi spends quality time with wife, kids in Rosario
Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa

Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa
Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men's T20I 'Player of the Year' award

Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men's T20I 'Player of the Year' award
'Doosra' inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today

'Doosra' inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today
Sania Mirza shares funny reel on Instagram featuring husband Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza shares funny reel on Instagram featuring husband Shoaib Malik
Bismah Maroof returns to cricket after giving birth to baby girl

Bismah Maroof returns to cricket after giving birth to baby girl
Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from ICC's Test player nominees leaves Pakistanis astonished

Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from ICC's Test player nominees leaves Pakistanis astonished

Latest

view all