No decision taken yet on future of Shoaib, Hafeez, Wahab: chief selector

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim clarified that the PCB had not taken any decision about the future of veteran cricketers Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.

Wasim said that whenever the board does take a decision with regard to these players, it will take them into confidence.

In an interview with Geo News, Wasim said that the selection committee is observing the performance of the youngsters before deciding about the future of these senior players.

The chief selector expressed his concerns over the lack of quality spinners in the country but added that work is being done to fill the void.

The 44-year-old former Test cricketer said that the performance of the T20 team is remarkable, however, there is a need to improve things in ODI and Test formats.

“Pakistan team has played well through the year, especially in T20s, in the shortest format, our team looks very settled. In other formats – Test and ODIS – we need some improvement and hopefully, by end of this season, we’ll [see some improvement] in these areas,” he said.

“Although our recent performances in Test and ODIs are good but overall ranking reflects that we need to do some working to bring improvement in these two formats,” Wasim added.

When asked which other areas he thinks need improvement despite a satisfactory 2021, the former batter mentioned the spin bowling department.

“We are good in fast bowling and batting, with good performers and ample backups. One area that needs improvement is the spin department, we are lacking there, I believe that we don’t have enough quality spin options as we used to but we are working in this area, we have our eyes on performers in the domestic tournament,” Wasim said.