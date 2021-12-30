Prince Andrew’s accuser has THIS to say following Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

Virginia Roberts claims Prince Andrew was involved in Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell's trafficking ring

Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse scandal is once again in the headlines, with the woman who accused him of being involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring calling for more accountability in the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict.

Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts, took to Twitter to react to the news, commending the women who testified against Maxwell.

“My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always,” she wrote.

Roberts claims she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew in 2001 at Epstein’s private island.

“Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed," she said.

Roberts added, “I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be."

The Duke of York has continued to vehemently deny Roberts’ allegations.