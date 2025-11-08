Chad Michael Murray says THIS 'One Tree Hill' scene went down in 'infamy'

Chad Michael Murray 'begged' to be excluded from cringeworthy 'One Tree Hill' scene

Chad Michael Murray remembers a haunting scene from One Tree Hill, which he 'begged and pleaded' not to be included in.

Chad reunited with his One Tree Hill costar James Lafferty for People's Sexiest Man Alive issue. When the duo was asked what the most cingeworthy and shocking scene they remember from the show, Lafferty, who played Nathan Scott, let his onscreen brother "take it away."

"It was one of those scenes where I remember I begged and pleaded, begged and pleaded, 'Please, I don't need to be there. There is no need for Lucas Scott to be there. If you really want to do it, fine. Go ahead and write the scene, but it's terrible,'" he recalled.

The Freaky Friday star was referring to the hospital scene in which his Lucas’ dad, Dan, is awaiting a heart transplant in the ER. Lucas arrives in the hospital with a dog, whose leash gets tied up in the ER, and the person carrying the organ trips over it, sending the heart hurtling across the floor. The dog laps it up and runs with it.

Chad recalled the scene, saying, "All things are very possible, I guess, in the spectrum of things. If you were at home, and you were making pot brownies, as one does, and you fell asleep, and your dog happened to get into said pot brownies and ingest of the entire tin, first thing, of course, you're going to do is take him to the ER. You're not going to take him to the vet. Why would you take him to the vet? We don't do that in pet emergency. Let's go to the ER."

"And of course at the ER, they're going to say, 'Hey, you can't bring your dog, but you know what? We'll help you out. We're going to take a look at your dog. We're not going to send you to the vet. No, we're going to let the dog chill out here.' They're going to wait," he continued, mocking the painfully cringeworthy scene,

"Now, next we're going to obviously get exhausted because we also ate some of these said pot brownies and fell asleep. Meanwhile, my dog's leash ... It's one of those 25-foot leashes. It goes and wraps around the whole ER, and everything's tied up. And then, of course, if you're going to bring a heart replacement in, it's coming right in through the ER. You're not going to bring it back through the loading dock. That heart comes in, and it's not locked off. The case is not locked off. It's coming right in [in a cooler]."

The Gilmore Girls actor continued detailing the scene, "It's going to walk right in through those doors where, in fact, my dad is waiting to get said heart. He's not in the prepping room waiting. He's not in his gown being prepped. He's in the ER."

"Of course, I happen to be there. And if you have a trip line in the middle of an ER, as you will, you will trip. And the [cooler] flies, and the heart goes skidding across the room. It's not in a package. It's just sitting right there on top of ice. And it skids across the room," the Sullivan’s Crossing star added.

"Somehow, the dog got off the leash. I'm not sure how, but he did. And as I'm standing there, he picks it up and scarfs it up and runs off. And I witnessed this entire thing, as Dan Scott also witnesses. And he knows that that's probably his heart that just got eaten by the stoned dog who had the munchies," he added.

"The scene went down in infamy," Murray.