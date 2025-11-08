Courteney Cox reveals daughter Coco has taken charge of her beauty and fashion

Courteney Cox calls daughter Coco 'the coolest girl'

Courteney Cox recently got candid and revealed that her daughter, Coco, has taken charge of her beauty and fashion now.

The 61-year-old American actress and film producer conversed with PEOPLE magazine about the launch of her Homecourt brand’s Cece body care, where she admitted that her 21-year-old daughter Coco now keeps her updated regarding beauty and what is in trend when it comes to fashion.

Cox said, “She shows me how to do makeup really simply,” and went on to give an example, “She taught me how to wear blush. I thought blush was over here,” gesturing to her cheekbones, “and it's really more on the apples of your cheek.”

She gushed, “She has the most beautiful eyebrows ever, they're just gorgeous. When I look back at pictures from 10, 20 years ago, when I'm trying to do some kind of post, I had minute eyebrows for much longer than when it was in fashion. So, one of the things I like now is thicker eyebrows like hers.”

The FRIENDS star stated that Coco now helps her make fashion choices but she does not follow “some of the things the girls are doing now; I don’t follow.”

“She’s the coolest girl I know,” Courteney Cox, who welcomed Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette on June 13, 2004, remarked.