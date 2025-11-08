 
Geo News

Alan Ritchson wants to play 'dirty' superhero in DCU

Alan Ritchson opens up about his wish for the kind of character he likes to play in the DCU

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 08, 2025

Alan Ritchson on future DC role: Wanna play dirtier hero
Alan Ritchson on future DC role: 'Wanna play dirtier hero'

Alan Ritchson, best known for Reacher, is said to be in talks with the DC heads for a role in the new universe. Now, he confirms the discussions.

Although the actor did not specify which character he has been zeroed in on. But he gives a broad idea of the role he likes to play.

Advertisement

"Yeah. Yes. That's the conversation that I've been having with them is like, 'I want to play somebody a little messier,' the star tells ScreenRant.

He continues, "And I told them, I said, if I'm going to do this, I described to them the kind of personality that I'd want to play and what that would mean to their world, and I think it's something everybody wants to see right now over there."

To put it simply, Alan adds, "So yes, I want to play somebody a little dirtier than your typical clean-cut protagonist."

Earlier, the 42-year-old also ruled out that it is unlikely he would play Batman, which rumours have been circulating about.

"But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true," he told Variety.

It is worth noting that the Fast X star previously shared the character he wanted to play in the DCU. It was Wildcat, a boxer-turned-hero.

Advertisement