Alan Ritchson wants to play 'dirty' superhero in DCU

Alan Ritchson on future DC role: 'Wanna play dirtier hero'

Alan Ritchson, best known for Reacher, is said to be in talks with the DC heads for a role in the new universe. Now, he confirms the discussions.



Although the actor did not specify which character he has been zeroed in on. But he gives a broad idea of the role he likes to play.

"Yeah. Yes. That's the conversation that I've been having with them is like, 'I want to play somebody a little messier,' the star tells ScreenRant.

He continues, "And I told them, I said, if I'm going to do this, I described to them the kind of personality that I'd want to play and what that would mean to their world, and I think it's something everybody wants to see right now over there."

To put it simply, Alan adds, "So yes, I want to play somebody a little dirtier than your typical clean-cut protagonist."

Earlier, the 42-year-old also ruled out that it is unlikely he would play Batman, which rumours have been circulating about.

"But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true," he told Variety.

It is worth noting that the Fast X star previously shared the character he wanted to play in the DCU. It was Wildcat, a boxer-turned-hero.