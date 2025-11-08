Lily Allen, David Harbour's last outing had signs of trouble: See pic

David Harbour seemed 'tense and haunted' in last outing with Lily Allen: See pics

Lily Allen and David Harbour had an "aura of sadness" in their last outing before they announced the end of their marriage.

In their last outing together, Lily and David were snapped at a match between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Weeks later, they announced that they’d separated. The duo still displayed some PDA. However,

However, accordign to body language expert Judi James, David appeared "slightly haunted."

"There still seems to be an attempt to snuggle together here, with their torsos close and with David's head tilted to rest on the top of Lily's. His beaming smile at the camera seems to project some ongoing fondness, but there is an aura of some sadness over the poses," she explained, per The Mirror.

"Lily's arm is placed around David's torso in what looks like a clinging gesture, although there's no energy in the move, her arm just looks placed. Interestingly both their body language looks flatter when they pose with someone else, when you might expect a couple in the throes of a rift to perk up with someone else to pose off," she added.

She concluded, "In the more private pic, Lily is still wearing a thin smile that suggests some warmth or affection, but David's expression looks serious, sad, tense, or even slightly haunted here. Staring ahead with his customary confident grin gone, he looks like a different man from the one who is normally posing confidently for the cameras."

Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot in 2020. The couple went on to announce theri split in January 2025. The singer has now released a new album, in which she sings about their breakup and alleges that the Straner Things star cheated on her.