Former cricketer Marina Iqbal sees herself as top commentator in future

Former cricketer Marina Iqbal sets eyes on reaching top as cricket commentator.

Marina talks about challenges she faced and her goals as a commentator with Geo News .

"Female commentators can’t afford errors as they are criticised more than men," she says.

KARACHI: After winning laurels on the field, Marina Iqbal — Pakistan’s cricketer-turned-commentator — has set her eyes on reaching the top as a cricket commentator.



The 34-year-old former athlete, who represented Pakistan from 2009 to 2017, became a commentator soon after her retirement in 2018 and performed duties behind the microphone during Pakistan Women’s series against Australia in Malaysia.

Since then, she didn’t look back.

In an interview with Geo News, Marina talked about the challenges she faced and her goals as a commentator.

“I always wanted to become a professional commentator, I was very passionate about it and even when I was a player, I used to take tips from Mel Jones. She’s my mentor,” she recalled.

“I didn’t start commentary randomly, in fact, I got proper training for this profession. I invested in this so that I can learn every aspect of commentary. After getting the proper training, I realised that it is not a piece of cake as many would think about it, there are many aspects that one needs to cover as a commentator,” she said.

Marina was among the first ones from Pakistan women's cricket team to take cricket commentary as a profession. Former captains Urooj Mumtaz and Sana Mir are also pursuing careers as commentators and have performed duties at various events.

The former all-rounder recently commentated in abruptly-finished International Cricket Council (ICC) women world cup qualifiers and Marina terms that a "great learning experience."

“I shared commentary box with people from various cultures who were talking in different accents, it was a great experience and gave me fresh confidence,” she said.

“But, this is just a beginning, there’s a long way to go and I’ve to achieve a lot,” Marina added.

When asked what are her goals, Marina said that she wants to be commentating at ICC men’s event along with the likes of Anjum Chopra, Mel Jones, Lisa Sthalekar, and Isa Guha.

“That day isn’t far when I will be doing that. I want to be among the bests of the profession,” she aimed.

Replying to a question, Marina said that the journey wasn’t an easy one and there was an additional scanner on her because of gender.

“We, as female commentators, can’t afford errors. We are criticised more as compared to our male counterparts when we commit any mistakes and people start questioning our credentials although both genders – male and female – play the same sport and play it the same way,” she said.

“When you’ve been a player then you know what’s going through in mind of the cricketer on the field while you’re behind a microphone. But, I must accept that people are now accepting that women can be as good cricket commentators and can comment on sport, regardless of gender,” Marina concluded.