Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali sets eyes on improved performance in 2022

KARACHI: After playing some memorable knocks in 2021, the Pakistan team’s aggressive batter Asif Ali has set his eyes on an improved performance in the year 2022.

In a statement sent to Geo News via his Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United, the 30-year-old highlighted his plans for next year after playing some unforgettable knocks in T20 World Cup and PSL during 2021.

“I aim to improve even more,” he said in response to a question about his plans next year.

“The aim in 2022 is to win a 3rd PSL trophy for Islamabad United, to establish myself as an ODI player and hopefully contribute to Pakistan winning the World Cup in Australia. I always feel you should never forget where you come from and how you got where you are,” Asif added.

Asif was showered with praises for his aggressive knocks in World Cup against Afghanistan and New Zealand. That two knocks changed his critics into his supporters.

“When I was going to the World Cup, I told myself that I will have to work harder than I ever have. I had a conversation with Misbah bhai on it too,” the batter added.

The star player talked about his performance in PSL season 5 saying that he did not perform "up to the mark," adding that he found comfort in the fact that Islamabad United retained and trusted him for PSL 6.

"That security, that ownership of player, that support makes you feel free. I followed the same principle with Pakistan and took out all fears of failure from my head and remembered what has made me successful at Islamabad United and applied the same things in international cricket," he said.

"The results are there for everyone to see,” Asif said while highlighting what helped him change everything at the international level for him.

Asif expressed his gratitude to Babar Azam for showing faith in him and giving him the freedom to play freely and said that the same has helped him perform in PSL.

“I have been associated with Islamabad United from the start of the tournament. I was an emerging player, now I have reached platinum level. Through everything thick and thin Islamabad United has always supported me and most importantly believed in my ability,” he concluded.