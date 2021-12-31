 
sports
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Pakistani cricketers 'safe' as COVID-19 hits BBL 11

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Fast bowler Haris Rauf (left), Fakhar Zaman (center) and Shadab Khan (right). Photo: file
All the Pakistani cricketers in Australia for the Big Bash League (BBL) are reportedly safe after reports emerged Thursday that several players and members of the support staff have contracted COVID-19 forcing Cricket Australia to call an emergency meeting to discuss the status of the league.

The Pakistani players who are part of the BBL include Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Shadab Khan (Sydney Sixers), Mohammad Hasnain (Syndey Thunder), Ahmad Daniyal (Melbourne Stars) and Syed Faridoun (Melbourne Stars). Fakhar Zaman will join Brisbane Heat today.

A member of the Melbourne Stars franchise had tested positive for coronavirus today, prompting organisers to postpone the match and conduct PCR tests after which seven players and eight members of the support staff returned positive results. 

The Sydney Thunders also reported four coronavirus cases, causing panic and uncertainty in the BBL camp. All members who tested positive for coronavirus are undergoing a seven-day isolation period. 

The Ashes series has also been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Australian batter Travis Head has tested positive for coronavirus, ruling him out for the fourth Test match of the series. 

Match referee David Boon has also tested positive for the infection due to which he will also not be available for the fourth Test of the series.

