4 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mir Ali operation: ISPR

Pictures of soldiers embraced martyrdom in the Waziristan operation. -ISPR

Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) Friday in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, confirmed the ISPR.

One terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition," said the ISPR, adding that the four soldiers were martyred during an "intense exchange of fire."



The names of the martyred soldiers are:

Havaldar Munawar, 40, resident of Bahawalnagar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, 31, resident of Laki Marwat, Sepoy Farhan, 34, resident of Kohat and Sepoy Sheraz, 30, resident of Abbottabad.



In another IBO, two militants were gunned down by security forces while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants.

The two terrorists killed during the IBO have been identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal. "These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," it added.