'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

Meghan Markle is onto 'banning' Prince Harry from meeting the royals in 2022, predicts English journalist Paul Routledge.

The year 2022 will bring Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary where the 95-year-old is scheduled to join by her family. However, Paul predicts that Meghan will not let Harry join his clan for the celebration.

"In June, the country comes to a standstill to celebrate our 96-year-old Queen’s 70 years on the throne. It’s amazing that aged 78, I’ve lived through the governments of 15 prime ministers but I’ve only ever known one monarch," writes Paul Routledge for Mirror.uk.

"The nation rejoices, but Meghan Markle bans Harry from joining in the fun. And the Duke of York is declared bankrupt after failing to pay his lawyer’s bills. He goes to the USA to defend himself, and is reconciled with Harry on a chat show," he adds.

Meanwhile, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are going on in full-swing. This week, the government also minted specialised coins to mark the occasion.