 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

File Footage


Meghan Markle is onto 'banning' Prince Harry from meeting the royals in 2022, predicts English journalist Paul Routledge.

The year 2022 will bring Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary where the 95-year-old is scheduled to join by her family. However, Paul predicts that Meghan will not let Harry join his clan for the celebration.

"In June, the country comes to a standstill to celebrate our 96-year-old Queen’s 70 years on the throne. It’s amazing that aged 78, I’ve lived through the governments of 15 prime ministers but I’ve only ever known one monarch," writes Paul Routledge for Mirror.uk.

"The nation rejoices, but Meghan Markle bans Harry from joining in the fun. And the Duke of York is declared bankrupt after failing to pay his lawyer’s bills. He goes to the USA to defend himself, and is reconciled with Harry on a chat show," he adds.

Meanwhile, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are going on in full-swing. This week, the government also minted specialised coins to mark the occasion.

More From Entertainment:

From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021

From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021
Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial

Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial
Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?
Why Prince William, Kate 'won't be staying' with Prince Harry, Meghan during 2022 US visit

Why Prince William, Kate 'won't be staying' with Prince Harry, Meghan during 2022 US visit
Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding

Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s wife shares good news about his health after Covid diagnosis

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s wife shares good news about his health after Covid diagnosis
Eminem rules Spotify with 1 billion 'Slim Shady LP' streams

Eminem rules Spotify with 1 billion 'Slim Shady LP' streams
Kate Middleton planning ‘low-key’ birthday to avoid comparison with Meghan?

Kate Middleton planning ‘low-key’ birthday to avoid comparison with Meghan?
Westminster Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral

Westminster Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral
Emma Watson played 'romantic coach' to Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter

Emma Watson played 'romantic coach' to Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter
John Mulaney is an Instagram dad now! Olivia Munn’s latest snaps are proof

John Mulaney is an Instagram dad now! Olivia Munn’s latest snaps are proof

Latest

view all