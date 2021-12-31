 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
Harry and Meghan conspicuous by their absence from Prince Charles' New Year video

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Harry and Meghan conspicuous by their absence from Prince Charles New Year video

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla on Friday wished people a "happy and restful New Year".

"A joy to see so many of you again this year - whether that be with elbow bumps, handshakes or a friendly wave from afar!," the couple said on Twitter and Instagram.

"Clinking glasses Wishing you all a very happy and restful New Year," the message from the future king and his wife read.

Prince Charles and Camilla also shared a video which contained the couple's royal activities in 2021. The clip featured Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Charles' son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were conspicuous by their absence from the video. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to California after stepping down from their royal duties.

