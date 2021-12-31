 
Friday Dec 31 2021
TikTok breaks silence after two TikTokers arrested for 'accidentally shooting man'

Friday Dec 31, 2021

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. — Reuters/File
  • Two TikTokers were arrested for "accidentally killing" a man.
  • They were filming a video in Karachi's Malir area.
  • TikTok says it remains "vigilant" in its commitment to user safety.

Famous video-sharing platform TikTok on Friday broke its silence after police arrested two teenage TikTokers on charges of "accidentally killing" a man while filming a video in Karachi.

Police had apprehended the suspects on Thursday after the incident took place in the port city's Malir area, The News reported.

"The safety of our community is our top priority and we do not tolerate any dangerous acts, hate speech, or hateful behaviour. TikTok has zero tolerance for firearms and we do not allow any content that depicts acts of violence," a spokesperson for TikTok said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the platform remains "vigilant" in its commitment to user safety and vowed to "remove" any content that violates its community guidelines.

"We provide tools for our users' digital well-being and we will continue to educate our global community on online safety which is an industry-wide challenge," it added.

The two suspects — Fazil Ali and Saeed Ahmed — are said to be between 14 and 15 years of age, The News reported. Police said the TikTokers had shot a man, Qamar Raza, while he was standing outside his residence near Ghazi Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Malir City Police Station on December 23.

Raza was shot once in his abdomen and died the following day during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

