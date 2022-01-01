Ramiz Raja meets PM Imran Khan, discusses arrangements for PSL 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja meets Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja calls on PM Imran Khan to discuss arrangements for the upcoming PSL season.

PM Imran Khan gives his nod to the construction of the state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad.

Raja says the stadium will be completed before Champions Trophy 2025.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore Friday to discuss arrangements for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) starting January 27.



During the meeting, PM Imran Khan gave his nod to the construction of the state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad, The News reported.

According to the details, the prime minister gave in-principle approval for the construction of a cricket stadium in Islamabad and directed the PCB chairman to utilise all the resources to complete its construction as soon as possible.



When approached, Ramiz Raja said the efforts would be maximized to complete the construction of the stadium by 2025, enabling Pakistan to organise Champions Trophy matches at the newly-constructed venue.

Free internet services

On December 10, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, in a video statement, said there was a need to improve the fans' experience and announced that the board was trying to install free internet services at the stadium for the attendees during the tournament.



"We will establish stations outside the grounds [...] we will also a find a commentator among you. Me and another commentator will see whether you have the capability to become a commentator," he had said.