Halle Berry's PDA-filled pic with Van Hunt leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Halle Berry left fans bewildered with her recent social media post as netizens are now speculating if the Bruised actor has exchanged vows with beau, Van Hunt.

Berry has been keeping her followers updated about her tropical getaway with her swoon-worthy pictures.

However, it was her recent picture that has everyone thinking that she is married.

Taking to Instagram, the Catwoman actor dropped two gorgeous photographs of herself, living best moments with her partner.

The 55-year-old actor captioned the PDA-filled snaps, “well…IT'S OFFICIAL!"

As soon as the post was up on the Facebook-owned platform, IG users and celebrities bombarded the comment section with warm wishes.

Dwayne Johnson wrote, “congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!” while Ava DuVernay commented, “Blessings, Queen! Wonderfulllll!!!!”

However, referring to her second picture that read, “its 2022’, many fans were of the view that the actor is only having a little fun with her followers.

One user explained, “I’m need some of y’all to scroll to the left.” Other wrote, “Haha, good one (remember to swipe through to see both pics).”



