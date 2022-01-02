 
sports
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Lahore Qalandars express joy over Shaheen Afridi's nomination for ICC award

By
Sohail Imran

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings’ Waqas Maqsood during their Pakistan Super League match on Sunday. — AFP
Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings’ Waqas Maqsood during their Pakistan Super League match on Sunday. — AFP

  • "We are all praying for the fast bowler," says Lahore Qalandars CEO Rana Atif.
  •  Says if Shaheen doesn’t get the ICC award this year, he will surely get it next year.
  • Says PSL will hopefully not be affected by COVID-19 as most people, as opposed to last year, are now vaccinated.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars' chief executive officer (CEO) Rana Atif has expressed his joy over pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's nomination for International Cricket Council (ICC) award.

On Sunday, Atif said that Shaheen's nomination for ICC awards is an "honour" and that the "Lahore Qalandar wish and pray for him to get ICC Player of the Year Award.”

He further said that if Shaheen doesn’t get the ICC award this year, he will surely get it next year.

"We are all praying for the fast bowler," he said.

Recently Lahore Qalandars had appointed Shaheen as the team captain, while he was also nominated for the prestigious ICC accolade.

Talking about finding hidden cricket talent in the country, the CEO said that Lahore Qalandars are achieving their targets.

It is our aim to bring young heroes upfront and we will be doing that in the future too," he said, adding that the franchise wants PSL events to be played consistently in the country.

"Pakistan has taken great preventive measures to control the COVID-19 virus and has somewhat succeeded in it," he said. "Now, we are hoping that during the PSL, the COVID situation will remain under control and the league will not be affected."

It should be noted that in the past, the COVID-19 vaccination rate was too low in the country but now many citizens have received the jabs, he said, therefore, PSL will hopefully not be affected.

Atif also said that if some cases of COVID-19 come up during the PSL, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will handle the situation.  

More From Sports:

BBL 11: Pakistani bowler Mohammad Hasnain delivers 'dream' first over against Sydney Thunders

BBL 11: Pakistani bowler Mohammad Hasnain delivers 'dream' first over against Sydney Thunders
Lionel Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19

Lionel Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19
The Ashes: McGrath tests positive for COVID-19 days before Pink Test

The Ashes: McGrath tests positive for COVID-19 days before Pink Test
Virat Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa

Virat Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa
Watch: Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq shares favourite moment with parents

Watch: Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq shares favourite moment with parents

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma send love, positivity to fans on New Year

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma send love, positivity to fans on New Year
Ramiz Raja meets PM Imran Khan, discusses arrangements for PSL 2022

Ramiz Raja meets PM Imran Khan, discusses arrangements for PSL 2022
What hope does Shahid Afridi have from 2022?

What hope does Shahid Afridi have from 2022?
Pakistan's former captain suggests two ways Virat Kohli can bounce back from 'bad patch'

Pakistan's former captain suggests two ways Virat Kohli can bounce back from 'bad patch'
Ex-India captain Ganguly tests negative for Omicron, discharged

Ex-India captain Ganguly tests negative for Omicron, discharged
ICC nominates Shaheen, Mohammad Rizwan for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

ICC nominates Shaheen, Mohammad Rizwan for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy
Mohammad Rizwan's tableegh video takes internet by storm

Mohammad Rizwan's tableegh video takes internet by storm

Latest

view all