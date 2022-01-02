Meghan King announces to end marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King has decided to end her marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens, two months after they tie the knot.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to confirm that the two-month marriage between her and President Biden’s nephew was coming to an end.

Meghan, who is a mother of three children, asked fans to offer ‘grace and gentle kindness’ during this tumultuous period in her life.



Below is her full statement:

"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage.

I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.

At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."