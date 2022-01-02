 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Amina Amir

Omicron on rise in Islamabad as virus detected in 18 more people

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

— Reuters

  • Following the detection of the new Omicron cases, the tally of cases has risen from 66 to 84 in Islamabad.
  • DHO Dr Zaeem Zia says there is a danger of the further spread of Omicron in Islamabad.
  • Urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. 

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen more cases of new COVID-19 strain "Omicron" have been reported in the federal capital, the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia has confirmed.

According to a report by Geo News, following the detection of the new Omicron cases, the tally of cases has risen from 66 to 84 in Islamabad.

The DHO said that samples of the affected patients are being sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, to conduct the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), a technique for DNA sequencing of the virus.

He warned about the spread of the new COVID-19 strain and said in the wake of the global pandemic, there is a danger of the further spread of Omicron in Islamabad.

"[In light of the current situation], everyone must get their vaccination done as soon as possible," Dr Zaeem urged.

It is pertinent to mention that the first case of the new COVID-19 strain Omicron case was reported in Pakistan on December 9, while the first case was detected in the federal capital on December 25.

