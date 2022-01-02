'Loved being with you during the craziest year': Reese Witherspoon tells Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has crossed 39 million followers on Instagram before .the "Friends" star on Friday shared "the little in between moments of 2021".

Among thousands of people who commented on her post were her "Friends" co-star Reese Witherspoon who wrote, "Loved being with you during the craziest year ! Happy New Year."

Jennifer Aniston captioned her post, "The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed. Happy new year everybody. Now… onto the next."

Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019.