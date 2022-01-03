Kris Jenner forced to ‘dodge’ Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson questions in chat with Stormi

Kris Jenner surprises fans by dodging any questions ‘left and right’ about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s ongoing romance.

The entire moment was taped on CNN’S New Year’s Eve Live hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Cohen was the one to initiate the chat and asked Kris, “Everyone is talking about Kim [Kardashian]’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?”

Before Kris could even answer, Cooper interjected to play Good Cop and admitted “You’re always digging, Andy.”

Kris wasn’t far behind after that though, she immediately took notice of Stormi in the backend and had her adorably highjack the conversation to avoid spilling any secrets about her daughter’s romance with Davidson.

Cooper caught onto Kris’ move and pointed out how “you have a visitor.” To this the momager replied by saying, “I know, that’s little Stormi. Hey, Stormi. You sit right here. Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi. Perfect. Right on cue.”



