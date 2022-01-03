Who should get an ICC award? Shaheen Afridi makes an intriguing revelation

Pakistani bowling star Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: Reuters

Three Pakistani national cricketers have been nominated for the 2021 International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards.

Pakistani bowling star Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that he is pleased to see the names of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan on the nomination list for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards and that he would be very happy if Mohammad Rizwan gets the award as he has "performed consistently throughout last year."

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan, both fast bowlers, have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Year award.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has also been shortlisted for the T20 Player of the Year award, while Babar Azam has been nominated for the ODI Player of the Year award.

The 21-year old fast bowler says being nominated for an ICC awards is an honour.

"I've always attempted to do good for Pakistan in any capacity. Receiving the award is out of my control. But performing well is entirely within my control, and I believe that is an accomplishment," he said.

Shaheen Afridi said he expected to be nominated for the Test Player of the Year category as well, but that did not happen.

"Now I'm going to work even harder next year to ensure that my name is included in this category."

The fast bowler said that he is pleased that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been included on the nomination lists.

"Both have performed admirably over the last year, surpassing numerous milestones."

According to Shaheen Afridi, "Mohammad Rizwan, in my opinion, should receive the Player of the Year award."

I'd be even happier if Mohammad Rizwan received the award, as he has consistently performed admirably throughout the year, Shaheen Shah said.

PSL training

Shaheen Shah Afridi has started his preparations for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Qalandars High Performance Center.

Shaheen Shah, who is also the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, stated that training has resumed following a three-week break.

"At the moment, emphasis is being placed on both bowling and batting. There is currently some time remaining till the PSL," he said, adding that he will undergo comprehensive training.

Afridi stated that the Qalandars High Performance Center is well-equipped.

Regardless of what happens, the Lahore Qalandars have always encouraged young players and provided an excellent training ground, he said, adding that he believes other franchises should operate similarly.