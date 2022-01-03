 
Monday Jan 03 2022
'End of an era': Cricketers, fans flood Twitter to bid farewell to Mohammad Hafeez

'End of an era' started trending on Twitter soon after the after veteran Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez announced to end his cricket career on Monday.

Cricketers and cricket fans overwhelmed with the glorious career left behind by the star cricketer thronged to the social microblogging site to say farewell to him.

The Professor cricketer bid adieu to international cricket after a good 18-year long superb career.

'A memorable career'

National squad captain and skipper Babar Azam said that a memorable cricket career had come to an end. He said that during his time with Mohammad Hafeez, he has learned much from him and his experiences.

'Best of luck'

Shadab Khan wished Hafeez best of luck for his new beginnings after his retirement.

An even 'amazing second innings'

'Happy retirement ustaad jee'

'Fantastic career'

'All the best'

'Pakistan's best allrounder'

'Remarkable chapter'

'Fans will miss you'

Fast bowler Wahab Riaz congratulated The Professor on an amazing career and his services to Pakistan cricket and wished him the best in future.

Pakistani batter Imamul Haq thanked Hafeez for his services and wished him the best for his future "endeavours".

Meanwhile, Hafeez's fans gave some heartfelt reactions on his retirement.



