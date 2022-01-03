BBL 11: Erin Holland all praise for Mohammad Hasnain after 'dream' start

Mohammad Hasanain took three wickets for Sydney Thunders in maiden over.

Hasnain inspired his side to a 28-run victory over Adelaide Strikers.

Holland lauds Pakistani pacer Hasnain for "another brilliant" spell.

Aussie TV presenter Erin Holland lavished praise on Pakistani bowler Mohammad Hasnain for taking three wickets in his maiden over in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Playing for Sydney Thunders, the young pace sensation was able to dismiss three players of Adelaide Strikers in his first over of the tournament.



"Absolutely brilliant @MHasnainPak !! @TheRealPCB Pace strikes again in the @BBL @ThunderBBL," Holland said after his amazing spell, which inspired his side to a 28-run victory over the Strikers.

Hasnain first dismissed Matt Short in the second ball of his first over to claim his maiden BBL wicket. The right-arm quick then sent Adelaide Strikers' opener Jake Weatherald back to the pavilion after trapping him for an lbw.

After Jake, Jonathan Wells fell victim to the Pakistani speedster, who tried to pull a short delivery, but was caught by Ben Cutting.