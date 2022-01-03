 
Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses from her vacations with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses from her vacations with Travis Barker: See
US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has shared some glimpses from her vacations with fiancé Travis Barker and kids Penelope Disick and Reign Disick on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Poosh’s founder dropped some adorable photos, leaving fans in awe.

In the photo with Travis, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians can be seen cuddling each other while being masked up.

In another picture, Kourtney posted a selfie with Reign, Penelope, and Travis in it.

While Reign can be seen on Travis' lap, Penelope is sweetly gazing somewhere else as the other three are looking into the camera.

In no time fans took to the comments section to share heartfelt reactions to the adorable picture. One fan wrote, "U guys r cute,"

Another one penned, "cute family portrait." 

