Sania Mirza shares gorgeous look on Instagram

— Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for posting her gorgeous pictures on social media.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete took to her official Instagram page and shared yet another picture in which she could be seen enjoying a cruise. She captioned the snapshot: “Aye aye sailor."

The 35-year-old could be seen rocking an off-the-shoulder striped dress.

In terms of accessories, she paired them with sunglasses wore her hair in a wavy style.

Just a few hours after posting the picture, it racked up more than 80,000 likes. That's not all, but her fans showered the picture with compliments.

"Wow, such beautiful pictures," a user commented.



"Beautiful Mrs Malik," another user wrote.



"Lovely look," a third follower chimed in along with a heart emoji.