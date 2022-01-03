Sania Mirza shares gorgeous look on Instagram

Monday Jan 03, 2022
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for posting her gorgeous pictures on social media.
Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete took to her official Instagram page and shared yet another picture in which she could be seen enjoying a cruise. She captioned the snapshot: “Aye aye sailor."
The 35-year-old could be seen rocking an off-the-shoulder striped dress.
In terms of accessories, she paired them with sunglasses wore her hair in a wavy style.
Just a few hours after posting the picture, it racked up more than 80,000 likes. That's not all, but her fans showered the picture with compliments.
"Wow, such beautiful pictures," a user commented.
"Beautiful Mrs Malik," another user wrote.
"Lovely look," a third follower chimed in along with a heart emoji.