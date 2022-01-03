 
world
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Woman gives birth to twins in two dfifferent years

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

— facebook.com/NatividadInspiringHealthyLives
— facebook.com/NatividadInspiringHealthyLives

  • Mother gives birth to her twins with a 15 minutes gap; one born in 2021, while the other in 2022.
  • Aylin weighed 5 lbs, 14 oz (2.66 kg approx), and big brother Alfredo weighed 6 lbs, 1 oz (2.75 kg approx).
  • Doctor says: "this was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career." 

CALIFORNIA: As the year 2021 came to an end, it brought a surprise for a mother as she gave birth to her twins — but in two different years.

According to NDTV, the first twin was born at 11:45 PM on New Year's Eve (2021), while the second one said hello to Earth exactly at midnight in 2022. 

Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo gave birth to the twins — a boy named Alfredo and his sister Aylin. The hospital, Natividad Medical Centre, shared on its Facebook page. “Baby Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born exactly at midnight in 2022, but get this: Her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes before in 2021,”

 Madrigal finds her babies having unique birthdays. "It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," she quoted: "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

People magazine reported that Aylin weighed 5 lbs, 14 oz (2.66 kg approx), and big brother Alfredo weighed 6 lbs, 1 oz (2.75 kg approx) and the twins are quite healthy, are doing good.

According to NDTV, Dr Ana Abril Arias, who delivered the babies at the hospital, said: "This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career." 

"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," she said. 

The doctor further added: "What an amazing way to start the New Year".

More From World:

Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February

Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February
Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
Mother dumps newborn in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

Mother dumps newborn in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane
Kuwaitis told to leave European countries amid Omicron spread

Kuwaitis told to leave European countries amid Omicron spread
Bulli Bai: 100 Muslim women including Malala listed on Indian app for ‘auction’

Bulli Bai: 100 Muslim women including Malala listed on Indian app for ‘auction’
Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
India begins vaccinating teens amid rising Omicron fears

India begins vaccinating teens amid rising Omicron fears
Khalistan Referendum: 95-year-old Sikh woman among thousands vote in UK

Khalistan Referendum: 95-year-old Sikh woman among thousands vote in UK
WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl

WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl
Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire

Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
3,000 litres of liquor poured into Kabul canal

3,000 litres of liquor poured into Kabul canal
Runaway frenzied elephant herd breaks into Bangladesh park

Runaway frenzied elephant herd breaks into Bangladesh park

Latest

view all