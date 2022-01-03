PCB to unveil nomination of awards 2021 tomorrow

— Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced annual awards for 2021.



"We are all set to bring to you the PCB Awards 2021," the board announced on its official Twitter handle.

Shedding light on further details, the PCB said that the categories and nominations will be revealed tomorrow (Tuesday).

These awards are held in an effort by the board to recognise and appreciate the players and match officials for their achievements.

In January 2021, the cricket board had announced the winners of PCB Awards 2020 on its digital platforms.

Last year, there were a total of 12 categories identified with nine players’ categories and three special categories including Spirit of Cricket, Umpire of the Year and Best Corporate Achievement of the Year awards.

Following is the complete list of winners in all categories announced by PCB last year: