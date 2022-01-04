 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

HEC issues alert for students seeking admission in MS, MPhil, PhD programmes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter
The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter
  • HEC says affiliated colleges/institutes cannot offer MS, MPhil, PhD programmes.
  • Commission advises students against taking admissions in such programmes.
  • HEC warns affiliated colleges/institutes of legal action.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday issued an alert for students seeking admissions in MS, MPhil, and PhD programmes.

"It is for the information of the public that the affiliated colleges/institutes are NOT allowed to offer PhD and MS/MPhil or equivalent programme," the HEC said in a statement.

The HEC advised students to not take admission in any aforementioned programmes in affiliated colleges or institutes, since the resultant degrees would not be recognised and attested by the commission.

"The affiliated colleges/institutes are also advised not to advertise the admissions in PhD and MS/MPhil/equivalent programmes. Any such action is liable to be proceeded as per law," it added.

More From Pakistan:

PTI hid 53 bank accounts, funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: report

PTI hid 53 bank accounts, funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: report
IHC seeks PM Imran Khan's reply in Khawaja Asif defamation case

IHC seeks PM Imran Khan's reply in Khawaja Asif defamation case

No work done by KP's govt in health sector: CJP

No work done by KP's govt in health sector: CJP
Omicron-fuelled fifth wave: Pakistan announces new travel advisory

Omicron-fuelled fifth wave: Pakistan announces new travel advisory
Govt targeted me to scare officials into obedience: ex FIA chief Bashir Memon

Govt targeted me to scare officials into obedience: ex FIA chief Bashir Memon
Tell people there is no inflation: PM Imran Khan

Tell people there is no inflation: PM Imran Khan
50% COVID-19 cases in Sindh are Omicron variant: govt

50% COVID-19 cases in Sindh are Omicron variant: govt
Another rain spell likely to begin in Karachi today

Another rain spell likely to begin in Karachi today
Karachi: Four people die of suffocation in garments' factory

Karachi: Four people die of suffocation in garments' factory
Multan: Russian woman jumps off hotel window

Multan: Russian woman jumps off hotel window
AGP meets law officers to discuss Shabaz's affidavit in Nawaz case

AGP meets law officers to discuss Shabaz's affidavit in Nawaz case
Pakistan reports over 52,000 dengue cases in 2021

Pakistan reports over 52,000 dengue cases in 2021

Latest

view all