HEC issues alert for students seeking admission in MS, MPhil, PhD programmes

The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday issued an alert for students seeking admissions in MS, MPhil, and PhD programmes.

"It is for the information of the public that the affiliated colleges/institutes are NOT allowed to offer PhD and MS/MPhil or equivalent programme," the HEC said in a statement.

The HEC advised students to not take admission in any aforementioned programmes in affiliated colleges or institutes, since the resultant degrees would not be recognised and attested by the commission.

"The affiliated colleges/institutes are also advised not to advertise the admissions in PhD and MS/MPhil/equivalent programmes. Any such action is liable to be proceeded as per law," it added.