Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Willow Smith felt ‘brainwashed’ by insiders after sling shooting to fame

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Singer-songwriter Willow Smith recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the emotions that followed her ‘brainwashing’ from within the entertainment industry.

The singer issued a confession about the anxiety struggles she’s dealt with, following her skyrocketing success to fame, in a candid admission.

She started off by telling The Independent, "That was crazy. I was brainwashed into thinking, “no, you’re being a brat, suck it up. Then I grew up, and I realised it was something that needed to be dealt with.”

Now though, Smith turns to exercise to help deal with the anxiety attacks and also went on to admit, “I became a little obsessive with physical exertion.”

The reason for that was because “I didn’t allow myself to feel [anxiety], I just wanted to run it out. Sometimes the body is so intelligent.”

