Thursday Jan 06 2022
Watch: Woman walks in town carrying a growling lion cub

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Screenshot of the video posted on Twitter by @Dylanburns1776
  • In a viral video, a woman can be seen on the streets of Kuwait carrying a lion cub in arms while it wants to escape.
  • The video has gained over 400,000 views on Twitter. 
  • Officers help in capturing the lion, after which it is returned to its owners.

A video has gone viral in which a woman could be seen on the streets of Kuwait carrying a lion cub in her arms while it wants to escape. According to the Middle East Monitor, after her pet lion cub escaped from its enclosure, it entered a residential area, creating panic in the city.

According to NDTV, uptil now, the video has gained over 400,000 views on Twitter. 

In the viral video, the woman could be seen carrying the animal in her arms, while the animal could be seen struggling to escape from her tight grip. The lion cab could also be heard growling all along.

Environmental police said that the lion belonged to the woman and her father. Officers helped in capturing the lion, after which it was returned to its owners, per the report.

It's illegal to own exotic pets like lions and tigers in Kuwait but the practice continues unabated. Exotic pet owners often rely on their connections to ensure they are not penalised, but the trend of keeping lions, cheetahs, tigers and other predators as pets has been facing growing criticism from activists worldwide.

