Saudi Arabia shortens coronavirus-related quarantine to seven days

Saudi Arabia shortens medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected patients to seven days. — AFP

Saudi Arabia shortens medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected patients.

Infected people do not need to perform a swab following recovery period, says Saudi Health Ministry.



Quarantine period for unvaccinated patients will be 10 days.



RIYADH: The Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that the medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected patients has been shortened to seven days if they are fully vaccinated.

The ministry briefed that following this recovery period, the immunity status on the Tawakkalna application will be updated, Saudi Gazette reported on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected individuals who are not vaccinated would be ten days.



The ministry stated on Twitter that infected individuals are not need to perform a swab following the aforementioned recovery period.

“Studies indicate that immunisation would contain spreading of the virus and bring down the period of infection between 5 and 7 days among the vast majority of immunised people,” the ministry told local media, emphasising the necessity of receiving the booster dose to avoid severe infection symptoms.

Revised Umrah policy

Amid fears of Omicron spread, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj restricted the issuance of Umrah permits to one permit every 10 days, ruling out the facility of performing multiple Umrahs immediately one after another.

A 10 days waiting period is from now on mandatory between two Umrahs, a statement of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The curbs have been tightened keeping in view the coronavirus cases surge driven by Omicron variant, the ministry said.