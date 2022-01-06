 
world
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia shortens coronavirus-related quarantine to seven days

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Saudi Arabia shortens medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected patients to seven days. — AFP
Saudi Arabia shortens medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected patients to seven days. — AFP

  • Saudi Arabia shortens medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected patients.
  • Infected people do not need to perform a swab following recovery period, says Saudi Health Ministry.
  • Quarantine period for unvaccinated patients will be 10 days. 

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that the medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected patients has been shortened to seven days if they are fully vaccinated.

The ministry briefed that following this recovery period, the immunity status on the Tawakkalna application will be updated, Saudi Gazette reported on Thursday.

Related items

According to the ministry, the medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected individuals who are not vaccinated would be ten days.

The ministry stated on Twitter that infected individuals are not need to perform a swab following the aforementioned recovery period.

“Studies indicate that immunisation would contain spreading of the virus and bring down the period of infection between 5 and 7 days among the vast majority of immunised people,” the ministry told local media, emphasising the necessity of receiving the booster dose to avoid severe infection symptoms.

Revised Umrah policy

Amid fears of Omicron spread, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj restricted the issuance of Umrah permits to one permit every 10 days, ruling out the facility of performing multiple Umrahs immediately one after another.

A 10 days waiting period is from now on mandatory between two Umrahs, a statement of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The curbs have been tightened keeping in view the coronavirus cases surge driven by Omicron variant, the ministry said.

More From World:

Pope Francis isn't a fan of people who choose pets over kids

Pope Francis isn't a fan of people who choose pets over kids
Watch: Woman walks in town carrying a growling lion cub

Watch: Woman walks in town carrying a growling lion cub
Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire

Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire
Pfizer/BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles shot

Pfizer/BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles shot
Australian man plans to marry robot after he couldn't find a loving woman

Australian man plans to marry robot after he couldn't find a loving woman
India confirms first Omicron-related death as COVID-19 cases jump

India confirms first Omicron-related death as COVID-19 cases jump
EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink
Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe

Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe
Save me from an arranged marriage: Bachelor advertises himself on big billboards

Save me from an arranged marriage: Bachelor advertises himself on big billboards
Deer kills soldier at presidential palace in Paraguay

Deer kills soldier at presidential palace in Paraguay
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province

Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Latest

view all