Thursday Jan 06 2022
‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung says overnight success left her unable to eat

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

South Korean actress Hoyeon Jung ‘couldn’t eat’ following the ‘chaotic’ success of her Netflix show Squid Game in September 2021.

The 27-year-old model-turned-actress shed light on how her life changed in the aftermath of the mega-hit show, telling Vogue, “My entire life changed in just one month… The feeling, there’s a limit to what words can express.”

Jung, who played Kang Sae-byeok in the Korean survival thriller that clocked Netflix’s biggest series debut, also lost eight pounds following the show’s debut because she was ‘so confused’.

“I don't know why, but I couldn't eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn't believe it. I didn't trust it,” she said.

Despite the blockbuster success of the show, a second season is yet to be finalised.

