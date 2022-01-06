 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Mehmood Qureshi appointed as PTI’s vice-chairman

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a gathering. — AFP
Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a gathering. — AFP

  • Foreign minister Qureshi thanks PM Imran Khan for trusting him.
  • Says it's an "honour for him" to be appointed as party's vice-chairman.
  • Says he will continue his services to strengthen the PTI.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday appointed Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi as the party vice-chairman, Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the chairman of the party, has issued a notification confirming Qureshi's appointment to the post.

Commenting on his appointment, Qureshi said that it’s an "honour for him to hold the post of the party's vice-chairman."

The foreign minister also thanked PM Imran Khan for trusting him, saying that as the party's vice-chairman, he will continue his services to strengthen the PTI.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, PM Imran Khan had dissolved the party's organisational structure following a setback in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections.

A day after the dissolving party structure, a new organisational structure was announced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry.

According to the new party set up, Asad Umar has been given the post of secretary-general while Pervez Khattak, Ali Haider Zaidi, Qasim Suri, Shafqat Mahmood and Khusro Bakhtiar have been appointed as new provincial heads of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Southern Punjab, respectively.

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal announces 'long march' against govt from Feb 27

Bilawal announces 'long march' against govt from Feb 27
President Alvi tests COVID-19 positive for the second time

President Alvi tests COVID-19 positive for the second time
Pakistan to host next OIC session in March: FM Qureshi

Pakistan to host next OIC session in March: FM Qureshi
Senate body sheds light on Karachi's illegal gas connections

Senate body sheds light on Karachi's illegal gas connections
Karachi: Nasla Tower demolition process begins, seven floors razed

Karachi: Nasla Tower demolition process begins, seven floors razed

Next three months 'important' for PTI govt: PM Imran Khan

Next three months 'important' for PTI govt: PM Imran Khan
Shocking facts in ECP's report have exposed Imran Khan's wrongdoing: Maryam

Shocking facts in ECP's report have exposed Imran Khan's wrongdoing: Maryam
In a first, EVMs to be used in Islamabad mayor polls, says science minister

In a first, EVMs to be used in Islamabad mayor polls, says science minister
Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine

Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine
Nawaz not ready to be a part of any deal, movement: Rana Sanaullah

Nawaz not ready to be a part of any deal, movement: Rana Sanaullah
A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom

A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom
Police recover four minor girls abducted from Lahore's factory area

Police recover four minor girls abducted from Lahore's factory area

Latest

view all