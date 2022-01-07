Queen won't pay Prince Andrew's legal fee, Duke puts $17m Swiss Chalet for sale

FileFootage

Prince Andrew would not be backed by the Queen during his legal battle against Virginia Giuffre, says Mirror.co.uk.



The Duke of York, who is currently in deep waters amid his sex scandal, is running out of funds to cover the court costs.

However, sources have revealed that the monarch would not come to her son's rescue and that the Duke would have to manage the spiraling expenses himself. For the same reason, Andrew is rushing the sale of his £17million Swiss chalet.

If worst comes to worst, royal experts speculate that Andrew would have to pay as much as £3million as a settlement in the case.



A source said: “It is crunch time for Andrew on several fronts. He is meeting all the costs himself so he needs to raise cash fast to pay bills which are increasing by the day."

“If there was the potential to settle, well, that is an option, but it is in no doubt that the Queen would not assist him in doing so," it continued.

It is also reported that senior royals including Prince Charles and Prince William are ­“absolutely furious” over the idea of Queen helping Andrew.

A source said: “They are both of the opinion that Andrew can sort out his own mess.”